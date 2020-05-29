Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Quinton de Kock & Lungi Ngidi Bag Most Nominations for CSA Awards

Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi have bagged the most number of nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards in the men's category.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
Quinton de Kock & Lungi Ngidi Bag Most Nominations for CSA Awards

South Africa white-ball skipper Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi have bagged the most number of nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards in the men's category.

De Kock and Ngidi have both been nominated in for SA Men's Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Additionally, De Kock has been nominated Test Cricketer of the Year with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as well as for the SA Men's Players' Players award.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and batsman Laura Wolvaardt have been nominated for an amazing four categories in the women's categories.

The event to honour South Africa's top performing professional cricketers over the past year will take place on July 4 in a virtual ceremony due to the restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men's and women's squads," commented CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul.

"And, while we are doing that, let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.

"Our country continues to produce world-class players. Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir all rank among the top men's players in the world across the various formats and I think we have all been excited to see new faces such as Anrich Nortje and Janneman Malan who have emerged in the past year."

