De Kock Named T20I Captain, Three New Players Included in SA Test Squad for India Tour

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa's Twenty20 International squad for the three-match series in India in September. Rassie van Der Dussen has been made the vice-captain of the squad that does not feature Faf du Plessis.

Cricket South Africa also announced the 15-man Test squad, handing caps to pacer Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Seconds along with spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy. Du Plessis will lead the Test squad while Temba Bavuma will be his deputy.

T20 squad

Nortje, Bavuma and Bjorn Fortuin have been handed T20 call-ups as South Africa look to identify a pool of players for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"The T20 Series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options as the next edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is now little more than a year away which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group. This is our last chance to do this before we settle on an established squad," said CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"I would like to stress that Faf du Plessis remains an important part of our plans for white-ball cricket.

"As far as the T20 squad is concerned, Temba Bavuma and Bjorn Fortuin were two of the standout players in the CSA T20 Challenge last season while Nortje was outstanding in the Mzansi Super League until ruled out by injury. This is very much a form squad with players being rewarded for their consistent performances at franchise level. This applies equally to Junior Dala and Jon-Jon Smuts."

CSA also said Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for the T20s as they will be preparing for the Test series by playing in South Africa A’s four-day matches against India A.

Test squad

The Test side also sees the return of off-spinner Dane Piedt, who last played a Test in 2016. He has overall played seven Tests for 24 wickets.

Muthusamy, the left-arm spinner, will be the other spinner along with Keshav Maharaj.

The Test side is lacking in experience after the retirement of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn, providing opportunities to pacer Nortje and keeper-batsman Seconds.

"All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition,” said van Zyl.

"We feel we have covered all the options for the conditions we are likely to encounter on the sub-continent with Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, who was far and away the leading wicket-taker in our Four-Day competition, providing the back-up to Keshav Maharaj.

"Zubayr Hamza made an impressive start to his Test career against Pakistan last season when Faf du Plessis was ruled out and the retirement of Hashim Amla creates a further opportunity for him."

Interestingly, CSA added that Chris Morris made himself unavailable for selection. Morris is currently playing for Hampshire in the T20 blast in England.

Squads:

T20Is: Quinton de Kock (capt), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-capt), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Tests: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma (vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

Loading...