Quinton de Kock Nets Three Prized Catches With a Fishing Rod, Shares Photos on Social Media

When South African star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is not on the field, he could be spotted following his hobby of fishing. It’s no secret that the Proteas cricketer is an avid fishing enthusiast and makes no bones about it as his rather entertaining Instagram bio reads, ‘An average cricketer… but at least a better fisherman!’

He is unlike other cricketer’s social media posts which are filled with a slew of dressing room, practice photos. Almost all the photos that de Kock shares on social media are of his hooked hobby and the 28-year-old takes it rather seriously as it helps him relax and recharge. Following his heart, de Kock grabs every available opportunity to get out his fishing rod and cast away in the hopes of landing his next ‘big one’.

It looks like the star wicketkeeper-batsman had a field day when he bagged at least three big catches on his recent fishing trip near Sekoma Island Lodge in Zambia. He shared photos of his prized catches on his official Instagram account and judging by images it seemed like a particularly successful trip.

See them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton De Kock (@qdk_12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton De Kock (@qdk_12)

De Kock’s latest posts garnered several thousands of ‘likes’ on the photo-video sharing platform and hundreds of user comments, including a couple from compatriots Dale Steyn and George Coetzee. The pace legend poking fun at his fellow countryman wrote, “Hope you had a jol bud,” whilepro-golfer Coetzee replied with emojis.

Both Steyn and De Kock share the same love for the game as well as their hobby of fishing. They actively post pictures of their caught fishes on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, de Kock’s fishing trip might do him good as the Proteas begin their tour of West Indies from June 10 – their first in 11 years to that region. The bilateral series will see both sides clash in two Tests and five T20I’s. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that Dean Elgar would be leading the side after being appointed the permanent skipper in March. Elgar took over the leadership responsibility from de Kock, the crickettimes.com reported.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here