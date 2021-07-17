Quinton De Kock Smacks 16th ODI Ton, Breaks Record Of MS Dhoni

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock completed 10,000 international runs when he smashed 120 runs in the third ODI against Ireland. With this feat, he scripted a world record for completing 10,000 international runs as the youngest wicketkeeper. This record was earlier held by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman took 30 years and 99 days, while it took de Kock just 28 years and 211 days to go past the 10000 runs mark.

The left-hander completed the 10,000 runs in 259 innings, while former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist completed this feat in 272 innings. Dhoni, on the other hand, took 293 innings to achieve the same.

Janneman Malan partnered de Kock at the top and both batters notched up their respective tons. Malan’s 177 not out was the second in his seven-match career and was also his highest score, while de Kock’s was his 16th and first since February last year. The pair put on South Africa’s fifth-highest opening stand. It was their first opening stand over 200 since the year 2000. It was the first century opening stand since the 2019 World Cup.

South Africa amassed 346 in their first innings while in response, Ireland was dented when Keshav Maharaj, who opened the bowling, accounted for Paul Stirling who was caught at slip.

“We were good for a majority of the game. In the last 10-15 overs I did show a bit of frustration. The batting was awesome, Quinny and Janneman leading the way. Those are the type of performances we’re looking for from the batting unit. So it was nice today. We hope it’s the start of good things on this tour. Good confidence for the spinners. Keshav showed why he was a world class bowler. This augurs well. All in all from a bowling effort, it was a good showing,” South African captain Temba Bavuma said at the post match press-conference.

