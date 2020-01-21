Quinton de Kock to Lead South Africa in ODIs Against England, No Place for Du Plessis

Quinton de Kock has been named South Africa's One-Day International captain beginning with the three-match home series against England, with no place for former captain Faf du Plessis.
Du Plessis, 35, has played 143 ODIs for 5507 runs at an average of 47.47. He has had good success as captain, leading South Africa to 28 wins in 39 matches. He even averaged 57.62 as captain.
However, South Africa had a dismal World Cup under du Plessis, winning only three of their nine matches and failing to make it to the semifinal stage. He has also been under pressure due to poor form in Test cricket, especially in the ongoing series against England.
De Kock, 27, has played 115 ODIs and made 4907 runs at 45.01. He led South Africa in the T20I leg of their India tour, sharing the trophy 1-1.
South Africa also gave maiden ODI call-ups to five players: Lutho Sipamla (pacer), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Sisanda Magala (pacer), Janneman Malan (batsman) and Bjorn Fortuin (spin-bowling all-rounder).
Lungi Ngidi, who is missing the Tests against England with a hamstring injury, has been recalled. Temba Bavuma too finds a place in the side.
Graeme Smith, the CSA Acting Director of Cricket called de Kock tactically 'street smart'.
"We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become," he said. "Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart. We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of. We wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to watching him make his mark in this series against the World Cup Champions."
Linda Zondi, the chief selector, said: "We are really pleased with the squad we have selected, it is a good indication of the depth that we have in the country. The road towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup starts now and we want players doing well in our domestic structures to see the rewards of the hard work that they have put in. The pool that we build going forward is going to be vital in the selection of that 2023 World Cup squad but also without looking too far ahead, we are confident that we have players that will make South Africa proud in this ODI series against a confident England team."
The first of three ODIs will begin on February 4 in Cape Town. The two teams are currently in a four-Test series, with England leading 2-1 with one game to go.
South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne
