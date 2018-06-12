Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Test Cricket's Latest Entrants Afghanistan?

Arjit Dabas |Cricketnext | Updated: June 12, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Test Cricket's Latest Entrants Afghanistan?

Afghanistan training in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

With Afghanistan set to make their Test debut against India on Thursday, here is a small quiz to see how well do you know the latest members of the Test club.



Do not forget to share your results on Twitter, Facebook and tag Cricketnext on it!

Also Watch

afghanistan indiaind vs afg 2018India vs Afghanistan 2018Rashid Khan
First Published: June 12, 2018, 1:38 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking