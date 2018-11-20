QUIZ | How Well Do You Remember Previous Clashes Between India and Australia in T20Is

India begin their tour of Australia with a 3-match Twenty20 International series from Wednesday. India have been on the rise ever since the ill-fated exit from the ICC World T20 2016. They have won 24 of the 34 matches. They have only lost one T20I series in the period, which came against the Windies.
India's solid top order and lethal bowling combination has been prime reason for their success. Before the series begins, take our quiz and find out how much do you remember about India's performances in T20Is against Australia.
(In case the quiz doesn't load, use your browser to open the webpage)