QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match, February 09, 05:30 PM IST

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between Queensland and New South Wales:

Queensland and New South Wales will have a go at each other in the 15th match of the Sheffield Sheild 2021-22. The two teams will fight against each other at the Gabba in Brisbane from February 09 to February 12.

Queensland are currently third in the points table with two victories from five league matches. The team last donned the whites in November 2021 and thus the players can take some time to get used to the format. Their last game came against South Australia. They secured a victory in the game by eight wickets.

New South Wales, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory. The team has lost both its league games while their one game ended in a draw. They are languishing at the bottom of the table. The team will hope to produce a sensational performance under Daniel Hughes to make an impact in the league.

Ahead of the match between Queensland and New South Wales; here is everything you need to know:

QUN vs NSW Telecast

QUN vs NSW match will not be telecasted in India.

QUN vs NSW Live Streaming

The Queensland vs New South Wales game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

QUN vs NSW Match Details

The Queensland vs New South Wales contest will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane at 05:30 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jack Wildermuth

Vice-Captain- Marnus Labuschagne

Suggested Playing XI for QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Pierson

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Daniel Hughes, Marnus Labuschagne, Bryce Street

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Edwards

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Mark Steketee, Hayden Kerr

QUN vs NSW Probable XIs:

Queensland: Xavier Bartlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Bryce Street, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Pierson (wk)

New South Wales: Daniel Hughes (c), Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes

