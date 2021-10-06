QUN vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match between Queensland vs Tasmania, October 7, 5:30 am IST

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 between Queensland and Tasmania: The defending champions Queensland will face Tasmania in the second match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22, starting from Thursday, October 7, at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The match between the Queensland and Tasmania will begin at 5:30 am according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

In the previous edition, Queensland won the Sheffield Shield trophy by defeating New South by 33 runs in the final and they will hope to go all the way once again in this season.

On the other hand, Tasmania did not have a very good run in the previous season of the Sheffield Shield as they managed to collect 28.11 points to finish at the fourth spot in the tournament.

From date, time, venue to telecast and live-streaming, here is all you need to know about today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Queensland and Tasmania:

QUN vs TAS Telecast

Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Queensland and Tasmania is not televised in India.

QUN vs TAS Live Streaming

Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Queensland and Tasmania can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

QUN vs TAS Match Details

Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Queensland and Tasmania will take place at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday, October 7, at 5:30 am IST.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for QUN vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Wade

Batters: Jordan Silk, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns

All-rounders: Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers: Gabe Bell, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Mitchell Swepson

QUN vs TAS Probable XIs:

Queensland Probable Playing XI: Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Bryce Street, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser

Tasmania Probable Playing XI: Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Jordan Silk, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Tim Ward, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Gabe Bell, Peter Siddle.

