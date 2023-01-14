Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers, Oman D20 2023, January 14

Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will lock horns in game 8 of the Oman D20 on Saturday. Both teams have won their first matches and will be raring to go. While Qurum Thunders defeated Amerat Royals, Ruwi Rangers beat Khuwair Warriors in their last match.

The match promises to be a thrilling contest since both teams look settled. Qurum Thunders will hope that the likes of Pranav Athawale and Kashyapkumar Prajapati come up with the goods against Ruwi Rangers. Moreover, Kashyapkumar Prajapati should enjoy batting on the surface of the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Khalid Kail, Nestor Dhamba and Wasim Ali are the key players for Ruwi Rangers. It remains to be seen which team performs in clutch situations and emerges as the winner of Saturday’s match.

Ahead of the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers be played?

The Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will be played on January 14.

Where will the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers be played?

The Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will be played at the Turf 1 of the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat.

What time will the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers begin?

The Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will begin at 12:00 pm IST on January 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers?

The Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers?

The Oman D20 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayan Khan

Vice-Captain: Munis Ansari

Suggested Playing XI for Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Kushi, Pranav Athawale

Batters: Zohaib Amanat, Khalid Kail, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Shakeel Ahmad, Ayan Khan, Wasim Ali

Bowlers: Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari, Kaleemullah

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Predicted Playing XI:

Qurum Thunders: Pranav Athawale (wk), Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Akash Mohite, Samay Shrivastava

Ruwi Rangers: Hannan Rizwan (wk), Mohammed Kushi, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Khalid Kail, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali, Muhammad Nadeem, Zohaib Amanat, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmad

