QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 22, 07:00 PM IST

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals: Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals will play against each other for the second time in the Oman D10 2022. The Tuesday encounter between the two sides will be the last playoff match of the T10 Championship before the final.

In their first face-off, Amerat Royals stunned Thunders by producing a brilliant bowling performance. It was a nail-biting thriller as the Royals won on the last ball of the game by just one run.

Both Amerat Royals and Qurum Thunders enjoyed a similar ride in the league round. They won five each from their seven league games. Thunders finished at second place while Royals ended at the third position due to a low net run rate.

Thunders lost their first Super Four game to Ruwi Rangers while they made a comeback in the next game to defeat Bousher Busters by 25 runs. Royals, on the other hand, won the first game against Busters by seven wickets but lost to the Rangers in the next game by one wicket.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs AMR Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals game will not telecast in India

QUT vs AMR Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs AMR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 07:00 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jatinder Singh

Vice-Captain - Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Kumar, Pratik Athavale

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Akshay Patel, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Rafiullah-M, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

QUT vs AMR Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Samay Shrisvastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Rana Naeem Anwar, Sandeep Goud, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Amerat Royals: Karan Sonavale (c), Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Rafiullah-M, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Utkarsh Sahu, Sparsh Tiwari, Vinayak Shukla, Mehran Khan

