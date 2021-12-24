QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match 7, December 24, 01:30 PM IST

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals: The seventh match of the Oman D20 will see the Qurum Thunders lock horns with Amerat Royals on Friday, December 24. The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 in Oman, at 01:30 PM IST.

The Thunders started their Oman D20 League campaign on a strong note, as they defeated Ghubrah Giants by eight wickets on Thursday. They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry maintain that momentum in this game as well. On the contrary, the Royals had to face a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Khuwair Warriors later in the day on Thursday. They will be eying a win in this game and established their initial stronghold in the tournament.

The upcoming match promises to be a cracker of a contest and fans can expect a good battle.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs AMR Telecast

QUT vs AMR match will be not be telecasted in India.

QUT vs AMR Live Streaming

The Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

QUT vs AMR Match Details

The Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Friday, December 24 at 01:30 PM.

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Twinkal Bhandari

Batters: Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Rafiullah-M, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Adnan Haq, Shoaib Khan, Samay Srivastava, Bilal Khan

QUT vs AMR Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrisvastava, Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Suraj Kumar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Amerat Royals: Pratik Athavale, Sankata Prasad, Twinkal Bhandari, Karan Sonavale, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq, Utkarsh Sahu, Viren Patel

