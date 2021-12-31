QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, December 31, 9:30 PM IST

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Qurum Thunders and Azaiba XI: Qurum Thunder are set to clash against Azaiba XI in the 23rd match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22. The match will be hosted at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

Azaiba XI have delivered their worst performance in the history of the league this season. The team has won just one match while losing as many as five fixtures. Unsurprisingly, they are reeling at the last spot in the points table. Azaiba lost their last two games against Khuwair Royals and Amerat Royals by six and nine wickets, respectively.

Qurum Thunders, on the other hand, have done better in the tournament. They have lost just two games from their five league matches. With six points, the team is sitting at sixth place in the standings. Thunders disappointed in their last match as they were hammered by Darsait Titans by 57 runs.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Azaiba XI; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs AZA Telecast

QUT vs AZA match will not be televised in India.

QUT vs AZA Live Streaming

QUT vs AZA match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs AZA Match Details

The QUT vs AZA match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 9:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Haythim Bahar

Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Akmal Shahzad

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Arsalan Bashir

Allrounders: Ayan Khan, Haythim Bahar

Bowlers: Imran Muhammed, Munis Ansari, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

QUT vs AZA Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders: Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh (c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Shoaib Khan, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrivastava

Azaiba XI: Khalid Rasheed, Mohammed Asghar Safi, Akmal Shahzad (WK), Arsalan Bashir, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Haythim Bahar, Basem Al Balushi, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammed, Hammad Mirza, Asif Al Balushi

