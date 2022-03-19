QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 19, 4:45 pm IST

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Azaiba XI: In the 21st match of the Oman D10 2022, Qurum Thunders will lock horns with Azaiba XI. The game will kick off from 4:45 pm IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Qurum Thunders are in brilliant form in the tournament. With four victories and one loss, they occupy the second place in the points table. The team lost its first game to Bousher Busters but made a comeback to win its next four games, on the trot. They defeated Khuwair Warriors in their last game by nine wickets as the team conveniently chased 109 runs.

Coming to Azaiba XI, they are also doing good in the league. The team has won three out of five games to sit at fifth place. Azaiba’s three-match winning streak broke in their last game as they endured a defeat against Bousher Busters by 12 runs.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Azaiba XI; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs AZA Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Azaiba XI game will not be telecast in India.

QUT vs AZA Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs AZA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 4:45 pm IST on March 19, Saturday.

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Arsalan Bashir

Vice-Captain - KashyapKumar Prajapati

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Swapnil Khadye, Akmal Shahzad

Batters: Arsalan Bashir, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Haythim Bahar

All-rounders: Sandeep Goud

Bowlers: Imran Muhammad, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

QUT vs AZA Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Ashish Odedara, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Rana Naeem, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Swapnil Khadye, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

Azaiba XI: Mudassar Iqbal, Hammad Mirza, Basen AI Balushi, Arsalan Bashir, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Haythim Bahar, Mohammad Asghar Safi Shaikh, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Khalid Rasheed, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammad

