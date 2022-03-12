QUT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D10 2022, March 12, 11:30 PM IST

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Bousher Busters: Qurum Thunders will kick off the proceedings in the Oman D10 2022 with a battle with Bousher Busters. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday. This is the first time that the two teams will play in the 10-over format against each other.

Qurum Thunders will start the game as favourites. They have a strong squad on paper. The franchise did a decent job in the Oman D20 by finishing second in the points table. Thunders won four games while two matches didn’t go as per the plan. However, the team couldn’t lift the cup as they suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Super Four round.

Speaking of Bousher Busters, they will hope to forget the T20 league. The team failed to make an impact and ended up at the second-last place in the points table. Busters played a total of seven games and won just two encounters.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs BOB Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters game will not telecast in India

QUT vs BOB Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs BOB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pruthvi Machhi

Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf

Batters: Hashir Dafedar, Pruthvi Machhi, Ashish Odedara

Allrounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Mehedi Hasan, Bilal Shah

QUT vs BOB Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders: Jahanzeb Ali, Swapnil Khadye, Suraj Kumar (wk), Hashir Dafedar, Ashish Odedara, Munis Ansari, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Rathan, Pranav Athavale, Rana Naeem, Siddharth Bukkapatnam

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf (wk), Pruthvi Machhi, Ajay Lalcheta, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan, Bilal Shah, Siddh Mehta, Mehedi Hasan, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Fawad Ali, Hammad Irfaq

