QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, December 30, 05:30 PM IST

QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Qurum Thunders and Darsait Titans: In the 19th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Qurum Thunders will be crossing swords with Darsait Titans. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on December 30, Thursday.

Darsait Titans need to bring consistency to improve their performance in the tournament. So far, the team has featured in four matches, losing two and winning as many. The team is reeling at sixth place with four points to their name. Darsait are heading into the Thursday match after registering a big defeat at the hands of the Amerat Royals.

Qurum Thunders, on the other hand, are atop the standings with three victories and one loss, Thunders have done well in the competition and will aim to maintain the same confidence throughout the tournament. They defeated Ruwi Rangers by 14 runs in their last game by defending 177 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Darsait Titans; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs DAT Telecast

QUT vs DAT match will not be televised in India.

QUT vs DAT Live Streaming

QUT vs DAT match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

QUT vs DAT Match Details

The QUT vs DAT match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on December 30, Thursday.

QUT vs DAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ayan Khan

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed, Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Batters: Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Bowlers: Shoaib Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya

QUT vs DAT Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (WK), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Ayan Khan, Jatinder Singh (C), Siddharth Bukkapatnam

Darsait Titans: Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ubaid Ullah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Chaminda Lakmal

