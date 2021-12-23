QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match 5, December 23, 5:30 PM IST

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants: Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in match no. 5 of the Oman D20 League. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 in Oman will host this contest on Thursday, December 23 at 05:30 PM IST.

Both the Thunders’ and the Giants’ respective opening games got cancelled, but both sides were awarded a point. They will look forward to playing a full game but also open their account in the competition. The likes of Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud among others will represent the Thunders in the inaugural edition of the Oman D20 League. Whereas, the Giants will be led by Ahmed Khan and they have got promising players like Imran Latif and Moshin Qureshi in their ranks. They too will look forward to beating the Thunders.

The upcoming match promises to be a cracker of a contest and fans can expect a good battle.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs GGI Telecast

QUT vs GGI match will be not be telecast in India.

QUT vs GGI Live Streaming

The Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

QUT vs GGI Match Details

The Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, in Muscat on Thursday, December 23 at 05:30 PM.

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmed Khan

Vice-aptain: Sandeep Goud

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Pranav Madaan, Haroon Khan

Allrounders: Ahmed Khan, Arbaz Qureshi, Sandeep Goud

Bowlers: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Sanjaya Ravindra

QUT vs GGI Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders: Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Samay Shrisvastava, Ayan Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Suraj Kumar, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta, Abdullah Faizan, Ahmed Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Moshin Qureshi, Akshay Jathar, Pranav Madaan, Haroon Khan, Adeel Abbas, Arbaz Qureshi, Ghazanfar Iqbal

