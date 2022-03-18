QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Oman D10 2022, March 18, 9 PM IST

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Khuwair Warriors: In the 19th match of the Oman D10 2022, Qurum Thunders will lock horns with Khuwair Warriors. The two teams have experienced completely different journeys in the league so far. Qurum Thunders are doing extremely well. They are placed at third position in the points table with three victories and one loss.

Their only defeat came in their first game against Bousher Busters by seven wickets. However, Khuwair Warriors aren’t enjoying a good time. They are yet to open their account as they have lost all their four league games. Batting has been the main concern for the team. They lost their last game to Ruwi Rangers by a massive target of 79 runs.

All the upcoming matches are a must-win for Warriors if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Khuwair Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs KHW Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Khuwair Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

QUT vs KHW Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs KHW Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 9:00 pm IST on March 18, Friday.

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sandeep Goud

Vice-Captain: Danish Mohammad

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Swapnil Khadye, Muzaffar Shiralkar

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Afzal Khan

Allrounders: Danish Mohammad, Sandeep Goud

Bowlers: Sajeed Ahmed, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

QUT vs KHW Probable XIs

Qurum Thunders: Sandeep Goud, Rana Naeem, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Swapnil Khadye, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ashish Odedara, Ayan Khan, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Samay Shrivastava, Munis Ansari

Khuwair Warriors: Azam Ali, Muzaffar Shiralkar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Afzal Khan, Bilal Asim, Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Aditya Gurumukhi Parag, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Danish Mohammad

