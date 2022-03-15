QUT vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 15, 11:30 PM IST

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11, QUT vs RUR Dream11 Latest Update, QUT vs RUR Dream11 Win, QUT vs RUR Dream11 App, QUT vs RUR Dream11 2021, QUT vs RUR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, QUT vs RUR Dream11 Live Streaming

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers:

Qurum Thunders will fight a battle with Ruwi Rangers in the 12th match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

Qurum Thunders started the tournament on a dismal note. They lost their first game to Bousher Busters by seven wickets. However, the team was quick to redeem itself. Thunders won their second game by defeating Darsait Titans by seven runs. Bowlers took the team home as they defended 88 runs in ten overs.

Speaking of Ruwi Rangers, the team won their two games, on the trot, to occupy second place in the points table. Rangers are heading into the Tuesday game after defeating Gubrah Giants by 36 runs. The team is expected to continue the winning momentum against Qurum Thunders as well.

Ahead of the match between Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

QUT vs RUR Telecast

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers game will not telecast in India

QUT vs RUR Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUT vs RUR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sanuth Ibrahim

Vice-Captain - Khalid Kail

Suggested Playing XI for QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Kumar

Batters: Hashir Dafedar, Khalid Kail, Ashish Odedara, Mohammed Rafi

All-rounders: Gustav Burger, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Hasnain Ali

QUT vs RUR Probable XIs:

Qurum Thunders: Suraj Kumar (wk), Jahanzeb Ali, Swapnil Khadye, Hashir Dafedar, Ashish Odedara, Aiyappa Rathan, Pranav Athavale, Rana Naeem, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Ruwi Rangers: Khalid Kail, Gustav Burger, Mohammed Rafi, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Imran Ali, Mohit Patel, Imran Alam, Hasnain Ali, Shafqat Ullah, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi

