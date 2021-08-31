QUV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket, August 31, 02:30 pm IST

QUV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Qui Vive and SV Kampong Cricket:The seventh match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 tournament will see Qui Vive facing off against SV Kampong Cricket on Tuesday, August 31. The match will be hosted at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle and starts at 02:30 PM IST.

Que Vive will be keen to open their account in the ongoing ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 tournament, after they failed to win all three of their opening matches on Monday. The team first lost to defending champions Sparta Cricket 1888 by eighth wickets in the season opening clash,followed by 56-run and 32-run losses against Veni Vedi Vici in back-to-back matches on the same day (Monday).

On the other hand, SV Kampong are also in the same boat as their Tuesday opponents. They too lost both their opening fixtures against Sparta Cricket on Monday by seven wickets and four runs, respectively. The team had shown improved performance in their second game against the reigning champions and they would want to better that form in this match.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which starts at 06:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Qui Vive and SV Kampong Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

QUV vs KAM Telecast

The Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket match will not be broadcasted in India.

QUV vs KAM Live Streaming

The match between QUV vs KAM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUV vs KAM Match Details

The sixth match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Qui Vive and SV Kampong Cricket at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday, August 31, at 02:30 pm IST. Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture which will played at the same venue at 06:30 PM IST.

QUV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-Captain: Arnav Mishra

Suggested Playing XI for QUV vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Satyajeet Singh

Batsmen: Maninder Singh, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Tushar Sharma, Keshav Ranjan

All-rounders: Usman Malik, Murad Jeeva, Kertan Nana

Bowlers: Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Vivek Varnam

QUV vs KAM Probable XIs:

Qui Vive: Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Keshav Ranjan, Satyajit Singh, Murad Jeeva, Ajay Kotnala, Palas Nuwal, Bala Gurumurthy (C), Maninder Singh, Vivek Babu Varnam, Arnav Mishra, Ashish Arora

SV Kampong Cricket: Ratha Alphonse (WK), Shaheryar Butt, Mees Hoffmann, Usman Malik (C), Dipesh Khardia, Kertan Nana, Roy Numair, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel, Saurabh Zalpuri

