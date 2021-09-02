QUV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 match 17 between Que Vive vs Liege, September 2, 02:30 pm IST

QUV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 between Que Vive and Liege: Qui Vive will be up against Liege in match number 17 of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday, September 02. Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host the group game at 02:30 pm IST. Both sides occupy the bottom two slots in the points table due to their dismal campaigns.

Que Vive are languishing at the rock bottom of the ECS T10 Capelle standings and are yet to open their account in the tournament. They have not been able to win a single game out of the six played so far. The team come into this match on the back of a disappointing 90-run defeat at the hands of SV Kampong Cricket last time out. Liege, on the other hand, haven’t fared better in the ongoing tournament either, losing five games in a row. The winner between today’s fixture could become the front-runner to clinch the final playoff spot.

Ahead of the match between Que Vive and Liege; here is everything you need to know:

QUV vs LIE Telecast

The Que Vive vs Liege match will not be broadcasted in India.

QUV vs LIE Live Streaming

The match between QUV vs LIE will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

QUV vs LIE Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS T10 Netherlands Capelle 2021 will be played between Que Vive and Liege at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday, September 2, at 02:30 pm IST.

QUV vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajay Kotnala

Vice-Captain: Burhan Niaz

Suggested Playing XI for QUV vs LIE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adnan Razaaq

Batsmen: Ashish Arora, Maninder Singh, Muneeb Muhammad

All-rounders: Ishan Jaiswal, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt

Bowlers: Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kotnala, Shafiullah Zakhel, Waqas Raja

QUV vs LIE Probable XIs:

Qui Vive: Varun Kumar, Ashish Arora, Kumaran Thirumalai, Maninder Singh, Ishan Jaiswal, Arnav Mishra, Palas Nuwal (WK), Puneet Bindlish, Jeyapaul Vasan, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy (C)

Liege: Harman Singh (WK), Khurram Cheema, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt (C), Adnan Razzaq, Waqas Raja, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Sairab Zahid, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hafiz Iqbal

