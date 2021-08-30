QUV vs VVV Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021, August 30, 2:30 PM IST

QUV vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Capelle 2021 between Qui Vive and Veni Vedi Vici: The European Cricket Series (ECS) will now be played in Capelle from August 30, Monday. Five teams — Sparta Cricket 1888, Qui Vive, Veni Vedi Vici, SV Kampong, and Liege will be fighting with each other to win the T10 title. All the matches of ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Each team will play against the other four teams twice in the Championship. Qui Vive will go one-on-one against Veni Vedi Vici in the second match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Dresden. The match will be played at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on August 30, Monday at 2:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on Monday only at 6:30 pm IST.

Qui Vive will be making its debut in the ECS on Monday. They are a relatively new side and have a handful of players hailing from the Indian subcontinent. Just like Qui Vive, Veni Vedi Vici will also be playing their first ESC match on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Qui Vive and Veni Vedi Vici, here is everything you need to know:

QUV vs VVV Telecast

The Qui Vive vs Veni Vedi Vici match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

QUV vs VVV Live Streaming

The match between QUV vs VVV will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

QUV vs VVV Match Details

The second match of the ECS T10 Capelle 2021 will be played between Qui Vive and Veni Vedi Vici at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on August 30, Monday at 2:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two sides will be played on the same day at the same venue at 6:30 pm IST.

QUV vs VVV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ajay Kumar Kotnala

Vice-Captain: Ashish Arora

Suggested Playing XI for QUV vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naveen Balaj Damodaran, Rahil Ahmad

Batsmen: Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Ashish Arora, Zishan Javaid Akram

All-rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Puneet Kumar Bindlish

Bowlers: Fahim Bhatti, Bala Gurumurthy, Ajay Kumar Kotnala

QUV vs VVV Probable XIs

Qui Vive: Naveen Balaj Damodaran (wk), Ashish Arora, Palas Nuwal, Imran Shaik, Keshav Ranjan, Jeyapaul Vasan, Puneet Kumar Bindlish, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kumar Kotnala ©, Bala Gurumurthy, Vivek Varnam

Veni Vedi Vici: Hadisullah Tarakhel, Saber Zakhil, Zishan AKram ©, Khalid Ahmadi, Sheraz Sheikh, Omid Rahimi, Aziz Mohammad, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Rahil Ahmad (wk), Faisal Mehmood

