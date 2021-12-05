QWC vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA All Star T10 2021 Match 21, December 5, 10:30 am IST

QWC vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 2021 match between Qwik Cricket Club and Pak United: Qwik Cricket Club (QWC) will playing against Pak United (PU) in Match 21 of the MCA All-Star T10 2021 on Sunday, December 5 at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur.

Qwik has played three matches in the tournament and yet to taste victory. They head into this fixture after SFI Panters Euro defeated them by eight wickets on Saturday.

Pak United have played the same number of games, but their season opener was abandoned. They registered a massive nine-wicket triumph in the following game against Utkal Cricket Club, but lost the plot in the third, which they lost by 24 runs against KL Stars last time out.

The two teams will be coming into this contest on the back of defeats in their previous games. They will aim to win this fixture and accumulate crucial points.

Ahead of the match between Qwik Cricket Club and Pak United; here is everything you need to know:

QWC vs PU Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Qwik Cricket Club vs Pak United match in India

QWC vs PU Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Qwik Cricket Club vs Pak United match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

QWC vs PU Match Details

Qwik Cricket Club vs Pak United match will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 5, at 10:30 am IST.

QWC vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera

Vice-Captain: Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali

Suggested Playing XI for QWC vs PU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Noor Mohamed Naina Mohamed, Bahadar Ali

Batters: Mohamed Ridzwan, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Irshad

All-rounders: Ahmad Chohan, Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera, Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali

Bowlers: Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Satham Hussain Naina Mohamed

QWC vs PU Probable XIs:

Qwik Cricket Club: Mohamed Ridzwan, Shaik Kaleemudin, Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera, Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali, Althaf Basha Adam Batsha, Ipthikar Haja Mydeen, Noor Mohamed Naina Mohamed, H Sheik Ismail, Musthafa Fazurul Rahman, Abdul Halith Naina Mohamed, Satham Hussain Naina Mohamed

Pak United: Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Muhammad Afzal, Bahadar Ali , Ghani Rahman , Muhammad Irshad , Zohaib Ali , Ahmad Chohan , Muhammad Usman-Anwar , Adeel Ahmad-Tahir , Muhammad Irfan-Latif

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here