QWC vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA T10 Super Series match, December 04, 06:30 AM IST

QWC vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Qwik Cricket Club and SFI Panthers Euro: In the 13th match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Qwik Cricket Club will be locking horns with SFI Panthers Euro. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 06:30 AM IST on December 04, Saturday.

Qwik Cricket Club and SFI Panthers Euro are yet to play with their true potential in the T10 Championship. The two teams have featured in two league matches each so far and are yet to secure a victory.

Qwik Cricket Club registered their first loss against KL Stars by 29 runs after failing to chase 93 runs. Their second loss came against the Rising Smashers by 48 runs. On both occasions, the team was let down by their batting unit.

SFI Panthers Euro’s first game against Utkal Cricket Club was canceled due to rain. In their second match, SFI faced a loss at the hands of KL Stars by seven wickets. SFI will also be hoping for a better performance from their batters.

Ahead of the match between Qwik Cricket Club and SFI Panthers Euro; here is everything you need to know:

QWC vs SPE Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Qwik Cricket Club vs SFI Panthers Euro match in India

QWC vs SPE Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Qwik Cricket Club vs SFI Panthers Euro match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

QWC vs SPE Match Details

Qwik Cricket Club will be playing against SFI Panthers Euro at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 06:30 AM IST on December 04, Saturday.

QWC vs SPE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Mohamed Ridzwan

Vice-Captain: Shakti Singh

Suggested Playing XI for QWC vs SPE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asad Ali

Batters: Farrukh Sheraz, Mohamed Ridzwan, Muhammad Irfan

All-rounders: Raj Sabeek Ali, Rizwan Haider, Atiq Ur Rehman, Shaukat Ali

Bowlers: Muhamad Ashiq, Sheik Ismail, Shakti Singh

QWC vs SPE Probable XIs:

Qwik Cricket Club: Shaik Raj Mohammed, Mohamed Noorul Ameen, Ansar Bin Yakoob, Shaukat Ali, Mohamed Ridzwan, Noor Mohammed, Raj Sabeek Ali, Ipthikar Haja Mydeen, Muhamad Ashiq, Sheik Ismail, Satham Mohamed

SFI Panthers Euro: Arif Ullah, Atiq Ur Rehman, Rajkumar Rajendran, Akbar Ali, Asad Ali, Farrukh Sheraz, Muhammad Irfan, Shakti Singh, Muhammad Imran Ali, Naeem Khalid Khan, Rizwan Haider

