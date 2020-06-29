R Ashwin and Fans Have a Field Day Trolling David Warner as India Bans TikTok

Australia cricketer David Warner discovered Tiktok during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his family, but will wake up to a lot of comments related to the app, especially from India, after 59 apps with Chinese links were banned by the Government of India.
India spinner R Ashwin and cricket fans took to social media sites to have a go at the Australian opener. Warner's social media posts are a huge hit in India and his TikTok 'performances' stands out. He has more than 4.6 million fans in the Chinese video-sharing app, mostly Indians.
Warner, has established himself and kept fans entertained as a social media star with his song and dance routines, mostly to the tunes of popular Indian songs.
But on Monday, Warner's name featured prominently social media with fans taking a dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad captain.
View this post on Instagram I think I’ve got you covered @akshaykumar #bala #fun #friday #challenge Friday nights A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 22, 2020 at 3:59am PDT
India spinner Ashwin took the lead. In a crisp Twitter post, Ashwin wrote "Appo Anwar" and tagged Warner, as if asking 'what will you do now'. Ashwin sure has a flare. His tweet became an instant hit, garnering more than five thousand likes within a couple of hours of posting it.
Appo Anwar? @davidwarner31 https://t.co/5slRjpmAIs— Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) June 29, 2020
Here are some more reactions:
When you lose your entire audiece in a day!#TikTok #59Chineseapps #59chinese #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/EvFCsajhGg— hitesh makwaney (@Chill_Sergeant) June 29, 2020
Waiting for Australian Government to ban Tik Tok #BanTikTokInIndia #DavidWarner— Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) June 29, 2020
Indian govt ban 59 chinese apps, including Tik Tok. What will @davidwarner31 do now ??#Warner #TikTok #DavidWarner #Australia #tiktokbanned #tiktokbanindia pic.twitter.com/hfUVeEhjjM— Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) June 29, 2020
Second time in 2 years David Warner will have to part ways from his career. https://t.co/wfzQ9ZC6sf— Manya (@CSKian716) June 29, 2020
