Ashwin Receives Severe Flak on Twitter After His Match-Fixing Jibe At Gibbs

It all started when Ashwin put out a promotional tweet about his new Nike running shoes on the microblogging site Twitter when Gibbs took a healthy dig at the Indian for his inability to run fast.
To which Gibbs responded, "Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin"
For the lack of a better comeback, Ashwin wrote, “...I wasn’t as blessed as you were. But I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate,” said Ashwin. Sensing that a controversy was around the corner, Ashwin quickly removed the tweet.
But the damage had already been done. After a stinging reply from Ashwin, Gibbs chose not to retaliate but made it clear that the tweet was supposed to be taken as a joke.
Gibbs tweeted, "Can’t take a joke i see😉 anyway moving swiftly on.."
After the South African took a step back, Ashwin tried to diffuse the situation. He tweeted, “I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime.”
However, Ashwin's bitter jibe was met with severe criticism on the platform. Many even joked around cricketer's below the belt comeback.
Gibbs was implicated in the match-fixing scandal during South Africa's tour to India in 2000. For his involvement in the entire case, Gibbs was suspended for six months, while Hansie Cronje was banned for life.