Ashwin Receives Severe Flak on Twitter After His Match-Fixing Jibe At Gibbs

R Ashwin. (Image: AP)

Hey Guys! Just got my hands on the new NIKE React. It’s got a stunning design and the foam technology used makes it light and comfortable to use. Undoubtedly, the best running shoes I’ve stepped into, can’t wait to flaunt them.

#NikeReact #InstantGo #teamNike pic.twitter.com/SmspLkw2dA — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin 😂 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2018

India cricketer Ashwin's ugly tweet. can he talk about fixing after playing for banned (2 years) CSK? #Cricket pic.twitter.com/QMW78tlTqI — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 19, 2018

Can’t take a joke i see😉 anyway moving swiftly on.. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2018

I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime.😂 https://t.co/Z7YdXQnxeD — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

Ashwin: Aaj khana me banunga



Ashwin’s wife : Hopefully accha banaoge



Ashwin : Surely not as good as you did mate, unfortunately i wasn’t as blessed as you were. But i blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind to make some good sabji which can be served on plate. — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 19, 2018

Waiter: What will it be, gentlemen?



Gibbs: I'll have the smoked salmon



Ashwin: I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate — Sanjana (@poisonaavi) February 19, 2018

Someone should do a study, pretty sure Indians (especially rich and famous ones like sports stars and actors) will rank really high up on touchiness when it comes to taking a joke



Looking at you, Ashwin — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) February 19, 2018

Irony died when people who take dig at CSK for FIXING (which was betting) are teaching Ashwin morality. Rehem khaa lo sasta hai! — Silly Point 🏏‏ (@FarziCricketer) February 19, 2018

Ashwin's ball of the century pic.twitter.com/IWdwMSXbKe — Dennis Does PSL (@DennisCricket_) February 19, 2018

*On a date*



Girl: I will have the non veg platter. And you?



Ashwin: I was blessed with a wonderfully ethical mind not to fix games which put food on my plate. — Iyeronical (@LosingMotion) February 19, 2018

Somebody please tell Ravichandran Ashwin that Herschelle Gibbs didn't coach Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.. — Writer Thakur (@IndianWriterV) February 19, 2018

Ashwin talking about ethical mind after playing for CSK is just too funny. — MV (@khamaniyo) February 19, 2018

Lol. What idiotic cover up! Pull up bro! Frustration of not being in team is getting better of you. A simple apology would have been nice but you are still neck deep in arrogance. Not your fan anymore. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 19, 2018

Man, even Rahul Dravid wasn’t this good at defense😂 — Naveen (@TheNaveenReddy) February 19, 2018

First Published: February 19, 2018, 4:39 PM IST