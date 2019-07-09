starts in
R Ashwin Bags Eight-wicket Haul for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

PTI |July 9, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
R Ashwin Bags Eight-wicket Haul for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with impressive figures of 5/59 to help Nottinghamshire bowl out Somerset for 169 in their second innings of the County Championship Division One match on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire were set a target of of 255 at the Cooper Associates County Ground. One of the two overseas players for the club, Ashwin took 3/93 in the first innings.

Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 241 in their first innings after Somerset’s 326 all-out, conceding a lead of 85.

Besides the 32-year-old Ashwin, who had a match haul of 8/123 in 64.3 overs, left-arm spinner LA Patterson-White picked up 5/73.

This is Ashwin’s second match for his county team after taking 3/162 in Nottinghamshire’s innings defeat to defending champion Essex.

Meanwhile, Hampshire’s overseas player and Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane failed against Warwickshire at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Batting at No 3, Rahane made four in the first innings before being caught off the bowling of seamer Olly Stone. In Hampshire’s second innings, Rahane was trapped in front of the wicket for three by Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

County championshipnottinghamshireR Ashwin

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more