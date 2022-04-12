R Ashwin compares T20 cricket to football as he explains decision to get retired out

The Indian Premier League clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday witnessed unusual scenes after Ravichandran Ashwin decided to get retired out. When Ashwin decided to walk out of the field in the 19th over it caught everyone off guard and caused a huge debate on the Internet. Ashwin has now opened up on the thought process behind his decision at a crucial stage of the game.

“T20 is more a team game than we all know. It is almost as much as football. The goal scorers are like your opening batter or wicket-takers. But they are worth it only if your goalkeeper or defenders are ready to do what it takes,” the veteran spinner told Cricbuzz.

Ashwin walked back to the pavilion after scoring 28 off 23 balls. While initially, it was not clear if the decision was Ashiwn’s own or directed by the team management, Rajasthan coach Kumar Sangakkara later revealed that it was a joint call.

Sangakkara said that other than Ashwin the issue was discussed with everyone before the Rajasthan batter became the first person to be retired out in the IPL.

As per the rules, a batter can choose to leave the field even without injury or illness and will be considered “retired out”. The player can only return to bat again with the consent of the opposing skipper.

After Ashwin walked off the field, Rajasthan went on to score 30 off the remaining 10 deliveries of their innings. The incoming batter Riyan Parag scored 8 off 4 but the last-minute fireworks off Shimron Hetmyer’s bat propelled to a total of 165.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants scored 162 runs and eventually lost the match by 3 runs.

