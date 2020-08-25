R Ashwin Congratulates James Anderson for Milestone, Invites Him to Debate 'Run out and Shredder'

After a long and frustrating wait over Day 3 and Day 4, England’s veteran pacer James Anderson dismissed Pakistan’s captain Azhar Ali to achieve the much awaited 600-wicket milestone on Day 5 in Southampton.
Moments, later India’s R Ashwin tweeted his message of congratulations to Anderson and also invited him to discuss an old incident involving a run out and a paper shredder.
An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020
An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020
The incident in question is when R Ashwin (then KXIP) ran out Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) in the IPL last year at the non-striker's end. When Ashwin chose to ‘Mankad’ Jos Buttler, the reaction to the dismissal was mixed with James Anderson being more animated than many critics.
After the game, Ashwin had said his decision to dismiss Buttler was instinctive and well within the rules of the game.
"It was pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he (Buttler) left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place."
In a video, Anderson could be seen taking an image of Ashwin and running it through a paper shredder – thereby metaphorically ripping him to bits.
EXCLUSIVE: @jimmy9 give us his unique take on @josbuttler’s controversial run out last week...More rows should be settled like this.Full story on this week’s #Tailenders https://t.co/YOQ4PMSwiu pic.twitter.com/hYCPpdSqJm— Greg James (@gregjames) March 31, 2019
EXCLUSIVE: @jimmy9 give us his unique take on @josbuttler’s controversial run out last week...
More rows should be settled like this.
Full story on this week’s #Tailenders https://t.co/YOQ4PMSwiu pic.twitter.com/hYCPpdSqJm
— Greg James (@gregjames) March 31, 2019
The duo exchanged remarks on the same issue months after the IPL again, during the U-19 World Cup that was played in South Africa. The mode of dismissal happened again in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal where Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed ran out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira. Ashwin saw an opportunity to take a cheeky dig at the pacer after Anderson called for the rule to reviewed and the 'spirit of cricket' conversation had found voice too.
Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020
Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020
The mode of dismissal was once again being talked about recently after Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting said that he would have a talk to Ashwin. Ponting had said he wouldn't let Ashwin use the dismissal while playing for Delhi; Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler in that fashion in an IPL 2019 match.
Ashwin, who also said that he had had a refreshing conversation with Ponting about the run out, had on Monday, taken to Twitter to suggest the concept of a 'free ball', similar to free hit for the batsmen.
Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’ https://t.co/BxX8IsMgvF— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020
Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let’s give a chance to the bowlers too. As of now everyone watches the game hoping that ‘the bowlers will get smacked today’ https://t.co/BxX8IsMgvF
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 24, 2020
Ashwin was responding to a tweet by Dinesh Karthik, who in his recent interaction with Cricketnext had spoken about his views on the topic.
"All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way," Karthik had said.
The IPL will begin on September 19 in the UAE.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
R Ashwin Congratulates James Anderson for Milestone, Invites Him to Debate 'Run out and Shredder'
Moments, later India’s R Ashwin tweeted his message of congratulations to Anderson and also invited him to discuss an old incident involving a run out and a paper shredder.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings