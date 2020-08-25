Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

R Ashwin Congratulates James Anderson for Milestone, Invites Him to Debate 'Run out and Shredder'

Moments, later India’s R Ashwin tweeted his message of congratulations to Anderson and also invited him to discuss an old incident involving a run out and a paper shredder.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
After a long and frustrating wait over Day 3 and Day 4, England’s veteran pacer James Anderson dismissed Pakistan’s captain Azhar Ali to achieve the much awaited 600-wicket milestone on Day 5 in Southampton.

The incident in question is when R Ashwin (then KXIP) ran out Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) in the IPL last year at the non-striker's end. When Ashwin chose to ‘Mankad’ Jos Buttler, the reaction to the dismissal was mixed with James Anderson being more animated than many critics.

After the game, Ashwin had said his decision to dismiss Buttler was instinctive and well within the rules of the game.

"It was pretty instinctive. I actually didn't load and he (Buttler) left the crease. That's always been my take on it because it's my half of the crease. I was not even at the crease, he wasn't even looking at me and he just left the place."

In a video, Anderson could be seen taking an image of Ashwin and running it through a paper shredder – thereby metaphorically ripping him to bits.

The duo exchanged remarks on the same issue months after the IPL again, during the U-19 World Cup that was played in South Africa. The mode of dismissal happened again in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal where Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed ran out Pakistan's Mohammad Huraira. Ashwin saw an opportunity to take a cheeky dig at the pacer after Anderson called for the rule to reviewed and the 'spirit of cricket' conversation had found voice too.

The mode of dismissal was once again being talked about recently after Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting said that he would have a talk to Ashwin. Ponting had said he wouldn't let Ashwin use the dismissal while playing for Delhi; Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler in that fashion in an IPL 2019 match.

Ashwin, who also said that he had had a refreshing conversation with Ponting about the run out, had on Monday, taken to Twitter to suggest the concept of a 'free ball', similar to free hit for the batsmen.

Ashwin was responding to a tweet by Dinesh Karthik, who in his recent interaction with Cricketnext had spoken about his views on the topic.

"All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way," Karthik had said.

The IPL will begin on September 19 in the UAE.

