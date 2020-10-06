R Ashwin Decides Against Mankading Aaron Finch, Posts Final Warning on Twitter

The Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning to all players for leaving his crease in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sounded a warning to all players for leaving his crease in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL).

Ashwin caused a stir on social media after he decided against ‘Mankading’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Aaron Finch for getting too far from his crease at the non-striker’s end.

The incident occurred in the third over of the RCB innings, as the RCB’s Australian opener Aaron Finch walked out too far from his non-striker’s end. However, the Indian spin ace stopped short of his delivery stride, chose not to ‘Mankad’ Finch and allowed him to get back to the crease.

The term ‘Mankading’ is colloquially named after former Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad. It is a form of run out where the bowler dismisses a non-striker by striking the bails off before his delivery as the non-striker batsman is outside the crease.

This form of dismissal is legally permissible but is considered against the spirit of the game.

Ashwin posted on his official Twitter handle after DC’s win and said, “Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020.” Making his statement of warning as official to all batsmen, he said he shouldn’t be blamed later on. “Aaron Finch and I are good buddies btw,” he then joked on Twitter.

He tagged DC’s coach Ricky Ponting and added several related hashtags in his post.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

The debate around ‘Mankading’ has been brewing ever since Ashwin had Jos Butler run out in similar fashion in last year’s edition of the IPL. Ashwin was the captain of Kings XI Punjab. His action had divided opinions with some supporting his move while others criticized it.

The spinner’s change of heart seems to have been influenced by Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting. Just before the start of the tournament, Ponting had said none of the DC players would Mankad and will have a chat with Ashwin about the same.