- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
R Ashwin & I Communicated in Three-four Languages During Sydney Partnership: Hanuma Vihari
While Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were the stars in the Brisbane Test against Australia, it was Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin, who sabed the match in Sydney for the team. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues, Team India batsman Hanuma Vihari recalls his heroic partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 5.“Me and Ashwin never realised what we were doing – in terms of how big an achievement it was.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
"He and I batted for about 45 overs against all odds. To be able to survive on a Day 5 pitch against that bowling attack…To be able to being in the present helped me because I realised that I had an injury, and I can’t run. The only thing I could do from that situation was to bat time and cut down the overs and make sure we drew that game. That was the only thing on my mind, playing for my spot was never my intention. I was only batting according to the situation of the game.
Vihari also went on to say that he wanted to repay the faith, the team had shown in him. "I somehow felt that I owed the team that innings because the trust they have showed in me in the first couple of games, and then they gave me an opportunity in the third game as well. So, I somehow felt in the tea break that I owe them big time and I am happy I could do it. Ashwin and I spoke like in three or four languages when we were playing. It was nice, it was a very unique experience to be able to bat with him. Basically, we share a good rapport, both on and off the field.
"But to be able to build a partnership with him, not in terms of runs, but in terms of balls… Actually, he was batting from one end, he was facing Lyon pretty comfortably, so that somehow made things easier. I was able to face the fast bowlers with ease, so it somehow made the equation a little simpler for us and we were communicating well between the overs.”
