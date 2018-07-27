Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 27, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
R Ashwin's Injury a Worry for Indian Team Management Ahead of First Test

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Getty Images)

London: India’s woes with injuries seem to be compounding in England. If it started with Jasprit Bumrah suffering a fractured thumb, Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravating his back injury followed soon after. And the latest to join the list of injuries is Ravichandran Ashwin.

The off-spinner has played no part — with just one day remaining on Friday — in the ongoing warm-up game against Essex after taking a knock on the right hand during practice. The spinner has been in the news in recent times with pundits calling for the inclusion of the young duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal even in the longer format of the game. While Yadav is in the squad for the England series, Chahal is yet to break into the Test squad.



However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has supported Ashwin and said that the spinner cannot be allowed to fade away so easily. Ganguly believes that Ashwin's Test record is really good and he "deserves a lot more opportunities".

"You can't let Ashwin fade away so quickly, because 300 wickets is not a matter of joke," Ganguly told Cricbuzz.

"Ashwin has a place in the side. He will reinvent himself because he feels challenged, he knows Kuldeep is up for his Test spot. You saw the leg spin in the IPL, he will get better and he deserves a lot more opportunities."

First Published: July 27, 2018, 9:01 AM IST
