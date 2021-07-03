R Ashwin is Hibernating and Rejuvenating With Family in England

It’s all about enjoying time with loved ones during a three-week break for Indian players. After the tough defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the cricketers have been making the most of their life outside the bio-bubble. Holidaying around the beautiful country of England with family can surely help restore the vigour for a crushed Team India. Social media is privy to some of the off-field fun moments that the Indian players are currently engaging in.

The most recent update came from spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also spending time around various tourist attractions in the country. He is accompanied by his beautiful wife, Prithi and their kids, Akhira and Adhya. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Test series against England, starting August 4, the India off-spinner posted a lovely selfie with his family. He wrote, “Hibernate and rejuvenate," followed by heart-eyed emojis and tagged his wife.

A few days ago, Ashwin spent some time by the ocean. He captioned the video on Instagram, “When ocean meets the sky with the life of Ram,” and credited his wife, Prithi for the capture.

Before that, it was Prithi who showed fans and followers a pretty view by the waters. She shared a small clip from Lyme Regis, Dorset, southwest of England.

Ashwin was part of the Indian squad that competed against the Black Caps at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. After the game, India skipper Virat Kohlifaced severe backlash for recommending a three-match series to decide the World Test Champion. Ashwin defended his skipper that whatever Kohli said was in a specific context and in response to Michael Atherton who asked what could have been different in the WTC. He also said that the Indian captain did not demand anything and only said that a comeback for a team is possible.

Team India will regroup before the start of the second leg of India’s England tour and re-enter another bio-bubble on July 15.

