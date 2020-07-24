R Ashwin Recalls MS Dhoni's Words After Thrilling Draw Against West Indies in 2011

R Ashwin recalled the Mumbai Test against West Indies in 2011, which ended as only the second game in history to be drawn with scores level.
Chasing 243, India needed three runs in the last over on Day 5, bowled by pacer Fidel Edwards, with two wickets in hand. Tailender Varun Aaron gave the strike to Ashwin, who had made a century in the first innings bringing the equation to 2 off 2.
Ashwin tried to flick the penultimate ball, only to get an inside edge onto his pad leaving India 2 to get off the final ball. He then played it to the deep and showed no urgency in running back for the seemingly non existent second run only to be run out. The scores were level, but since India were not all out, the game was drawn and not tied.
"After the game, MS Dhoni came to me and said, ‘You could have taken a chance in the previous ball. Probably taken a single, and let Varun Aaron slog one off the last ball’. So yeah, that’s hindsight,” Ashwin told Pakistan journalist Mazher Arshad in a Youtube interview.
“I was pretty young into international cricket and that time whatever I was touching was turning into gold. I had got the MoM in the first Test then I got married in between and then came back to play the Mumbai Test. In the final innings, we looked good to chase, but all of a sudden, we had a collapse.
"I didn’t want to risk going for a big shot, and then, the next batsman coming in and getting out. Fidel Edwards was getting it to reverse and it would have been difficult for a No.11. we could lose the Test match, from being in a position of strength, it was not even 50-50."
Immediately after the match, Ashwin was criticised on social media for not pushing for a second run. He had responded by tweeting: "Can anyone tell what differently cud have been done??instead of saying cud have run the 2...moment I completed 1 the throw was over my head."
Despite the dramatic ending, Ashwin was the Man of the Series for picking up 22 wickets in three games. He was also the Man of the Match.
