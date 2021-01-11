CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » WATCH | R Ashwin Roasts Tim Paine in Bitter Sledging War as India Clinch a Remarkable Draw at the SCG

WATCH | R Ashwin Roasts Tim Paine in Bitter Sledging War as India Clinch a Remarkable Draw at the SCG

Australian skipper Tim Paine did not have the best of days on the final day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, dropping three catches which eventually proved costly as India, led first by Rishabh Pant and then Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, scripted one of their greatest Test escapes to pull off an incredible draw at the SCG.

WATCH | R Ashwin Roasts Tim Paine in Bitter Sledging War as India Clinch a Remarkable Draw at the SCG

Australian skipper Tim Paine did not have the best of days on the final day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, dropping three catches which eventually proved costly as India, led first by Rishabh Pant and then Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, scripted one of their greatest Test escapes to pull off an incredible draw at the SCG. India's start to the day was not ideal, losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, but that India went on to lose further two more wickets on the final day was a testament to the fight and fortitude shown by Pant, who smashed 97 off 118, and then Vihari and Ashwin, who played out over almost two sessions to deny Australia.

Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin Script India's Great Test Escape at the SCG

With each passing minute the frustration for Australia kept growing, all the more for skipper Paine, who had dropped Pant twice - once on 3 -- and that came to a head against Ashwin in the final hour of play. Ashwin, who had played well over 100 balls by that time and looked at ease was Paine's target, as the Aus skipper was heard on the stump mic sledging the Indian off-spinner, but little did he realise that Ashwin would give it back to him in kind.

A Great Batsman But Also A Habitual Disruptor?

Paine started the chatter telling Ashwin he can't wait for India to come to the Gabba. Ashwin though responded with, "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series". Clearly rattled, Paine retorted with, "your teammates don't even like you," followed by an R-rated rant. Ashwin, about to take strike, then pulled out to further frustrate the Australian.

Aussies Left Frustrated with Draw, Twitter Has Field Day

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Things went bad to worse for Paine as he dropped his third catch of the innings, when Hanuma Vihari edged one behind off Mitchell Starc, with only five overs left in the day's play. That drop effectively shut the door on an Australian win, who managed only three-wicket in the entire day's play.

Players, Ex-Cricketers Hails 'Resilient' Team India on Twitter

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches