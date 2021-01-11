WATCH | R Ashwin Roasts Tim Paine in Bitter Sledging War as India Clinch a Remarkable Draw at the SCG

Australian skipper Tim Paine did not have the best of days on the final day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, dropping three catches which eventually proved costly as India, led first by Rishabh Pant and then Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, scripted one of their greatest Test escapes to pull off an incredible draw at the SCG.

Australian skipper Tim Paine did not have the best of days on the final day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, dropping three catches which eventually proved costly as India, led first by Rishabh Pant and then Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari, scripted one of their greatest Test escapes to pull off an incredible draw at the SCG. India's start to the day was not ideal, losing skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, but that India went on to lose further two more wickets on the final day was a testament to the fight and fortitude shown by Pant, who smashed 97 off 118, and then Vihari and Ashwin, who played out over almost two sessions to deny Australia.

With each passing minute the frustration for Australia kept growing, all the more for skipper Paine, who had dropped Pant twice - once on 3 -- and that came to a head against Ashwin in the final hour of play. Ashwin, who had played well over 100 balls by that time and looked at ease was Paine's target, as the Aus skipper was heard on the stump mic sledging the Indian off-spinner, but little did he realise that Ashwin would give it back to him in kind.

Paine started the chatter telling Ashwin he can't wait for India to come to the Gabba. Ashwin though responded with, "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series". Clearly rattled, Paine retorted with, "your teammates don't even like you," followed by an R-rated rant. Ashwin, about to take strike, then pulled out to further frustrate the Australian.

Tim Paine: "I an't wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash." Ravi Ashwin: " I can't wait to get you to India, it'll be your last series." Tim Paine: "At least my teammates like me, dickhead."pic.twitter.com/IgGG25FO0o — Cricket Shithousery (@CricketRustling) January 11, 2021

Things went bad to worse for Paine as he dropped his third catch of the innings, when Hanuma Vihari edged one behind off Mitchell Starc, with only five overs left in the day's play. That drop effectively shut the door on an Australian win, who managed only three-wicket in the entire day's play.

Vihari edges and a chance goes down late on the final day... Live coverage: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UdVjUmKYrS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

