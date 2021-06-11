R Ashwin Shares A Photo Of Walking With Pujara, Here’S How Twitter Users Respond

Indian cricket team is gearing up for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand. The title match of the inaugural ICC tournament will be played from June 18-22 in Southampton, England. The Indian squad arrived in the United Kingdom last week, and is currently preparing under the bio bubble due to Covid-19 pandemic. Several cricketers are even updating their fans about how the training session is progressing.

Spinner R Ashwin, who is very active on social media, recently threw a fun quiz for his followers. The 34-year-old on Twitter shared a picture with Test dependable Cheteshwar Pujara from the practice session. The candid picture features both of them walking while Pujara talking to Ashwin. The Chennai-born cricketer asked his followers to guess what Pujara was telling him when the picture was clicked.

Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t9YDVzpOh1— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 10, 2021

The cricketer gave his fans a chance to come up with hilarious guesses, and they didn’t disappoint. One user said Pujara might be talking about the after effects of taking Covishield vaccine. “He might be saying bhai maine covishield li thi maa kasam do din batting nahi kar paaya. Haath hi nahi utha..," the user said in his witty tweet.

As wrong as the guess may sound, it extracted a response from Ashwin himself. “Good one", the cricketer replied with laughing emojis, but added not the correct one.

While another user guessed that Pujara might be asking Ashwin to play another match-saving knock lower down the order in England.

Cricket commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also jumped on the bandwagon, and said Pujara might be saying that he will score all the runs, and Ashwin will get all the wickets.

While it’s still a mystery as to what Pujara had actually said to Ashwin when the photo was taken, the Twitter post garnered more than 2,000 comments, and was liked by more than 28,000 users.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are counting on both Ashwin and Pujara to perform their best when Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will lead their respective teams in the WTC final.

