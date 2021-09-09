R Ashwin Shares Motivational Quote That He 'Wrote a Million Times' After Being Dropped in 2017

Having been selected to the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, offspinner R Ashwin shared a motivational quote that he ‘wrote in his diary a million times’ in 2017 after being left out of the white-ball squads. Ashwin said he’s filled with happiness and gratitude having returned to the Indian blues after being left out for four years.

“2017: I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life. Happiness and gratitude are the only 2 words that define me now," he captioned a picture.

Ashwin, who has played 46 T20Is and 111 ODIs, has been a ‘Test specialist’ since July 2017 although he has been fairly impressive in the IPL.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma said that Ashwin has been picked on the basis of his IPL performances.

“See, R Ashwin is playing IPL regularly. He has been performing well. We will need an off-spinner in the T20 World Cup. As everyone is aware that when the IPL’s second half takes place in UAE [prior to the World Cup], the wickets might be low and slow and will help spinners. So an off-spinner is required in the team. Washington Sundar is in the list of the injured players," said Sharma to the media in a virtual interaction.

“And Ashwin has found space in the team due to his performance in the team."

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has lost his place and in the team. Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are the other key spinners in the squad.

“We discussed Chahal. The selectors wanted someone who was quicker through the air. We was Rahul Chahar recently, the speed at which he is delivering was impressive," added Sharma.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), K.L. Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

Standbyes: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

