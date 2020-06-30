Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

R Ashwin Trolls TikTok Star David Warner as India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

Warner, has established himself and kept fans entertained as a social media star with his song and dance routines, mostly to the tunes of popular Indian songs.

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 12:10 AM IST
R Ashwin Trolls TikTok Star David Warner as India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

Australia cricketer David Warner discovered Tiktok during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his family, but will wake up to a lot of comments related to the app, especially from India, after 59 apps with Chinese links were banned by the Government of India.

India spinner R Ashwin and cricket fans took to social media sites to have a go at the Australian opener. Warner's social media posts are a huge hit in India and his TikTok 'performances' stands out. He has more than 4.6 million fans in the Chinese video-sharing app, mostly Indians.

Warner, has established himself and kept fans entertained as a social media star with his song and dance routines, mostly to the tunes of popular Indian songs.

But on Monday, Warner's name featured prominently social media with fans taking a dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad captain.

Ashwin tweeted, "Appo Anwar?" and tagged Warner, translating to 'Then Anwar?'. His tweet became an instant hit, garnering more than five thousand likes within a couple of hours of posting it.

Here are some more reactions:

