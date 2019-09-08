R Ashwin, Vijay in TN Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy
India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month.
