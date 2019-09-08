Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

301 (107.0)

England need 237 runs to win, MIN. 37.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 262 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

R Ashwin, Vijay in TN Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy

India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month.

PTI |September 8, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
R Ashwin, Vijay in TN Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chennai: India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month.

The team will be led by K Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL.

According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players M Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables:K Dinesh Karthik,Vijay Shankar,Abhinav Mukund, NJagadeesan, B Aparajith,R Ashwin,MS Washington Sundar,V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth,Pradosh Ranjan Paul, SLokeshwar, KMukunth,M Vijay,T Natarajan,K Vignesh,M Mohammed,Abhishek Tanwar, JKousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth andM Ashwin.

dinesh karthikmurali vijayR Ashwinvijay hazare trophy

Related stories

Under No Pressure to Get Back to India Test Team: Murali Vijay
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 5:49 PM IST

Under No Pressure to Get Back to India Test Team: Murali Vijay

Ashwin & Pujara Engage in Friendly Banter over Badminton Game
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

Ashwin & Pujara Engage in Friendly Banter over Badminton Game

Kings XI Punjab Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 7:07 PM IST

Kings XI Punjab Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...