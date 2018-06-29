R Ashwin Wants to Represent India at ICC World Cup 2019

Ashwin, who has played 111 ODIs, hasn’t featured in the one-day format for India since their clash with the Windies on the 30 June 2017.
Since that date he’s continued to impress in Test cricket, and currently sits fifth in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Bowling Rankings, having 316 wickets to his name in the longer form of the game.
With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales on the horizon, a return to the ODI side remains an ambition for Ashwin, who has played at two World Cups for his country, taking 17 wickets.
Ashwin captains the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). At the launch of their new kit, he spoke about the possibility of an ODI recall.
"It entirely depends on what other people (team management and selectors) perceive of my cricket,” said Ashwin.
“It's definitely not in my control. Like any other cricketer, I want to wear the blue jersey and represent India at the World Cup. That's obviously there deep within.”
Since making his India debut in the one-day format in 2010, Ashwin, now 31 years old, has gone on to make 215 international appearances.
"At this stage of my career, physically and mentally, I am just focusing on enjoying my cricket,” he added. “If I land an opportunity, I want to be in [a] good frame of mind to grab it with both hands.”
India face England in a three-match ODI series in July, and while Ashwin hasn’t been named in the squad, he’ll be keeping a keen eye on the contests, and believes seam will play an important factor.
"England is a strong team in the shorter formats. They tweaked their strategy and team combination after the 2015 World Cup. The key for India in ODIs will be Bhuvneshwar [Kumar] and [Jasprit] Bumrah's death overs. Hopefully, it will be a high-scoring series.”
First Published: June 29, 2018, 10:59 AM IST