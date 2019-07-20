starts in
days hours mins

R Ashwin’s Batting Heroics Sees Side Win TNPL Season Opener

Cricketnext Staff |July 20, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
R Ashwin’s Batting Heroics Sees Side Win TNPL Season Opener

India spinner R Ashwin has always enjoyed batting and in the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he is captain of Dindigul Dragons, he promoted himself to number 3 and played a match-winning knock against Chepauk Super Gillies in the season opener on Friday.

He was the highest scorer in the match as his team won by 10 runs.

Ashwin scored 37 off 19 balls and smashed five boundaries, the most hit by any batsman in the match. Ashwin also hit one six, the only one of the game.

Ashwin came into bat in the second over of the day and took only two deliveries before he got going with a six and four. His attacking knock took the Dindigul Dragons score to 63/2 after 8 overs before he was out caught and bowled by Murugan Ashwin.

With no other batsman in the Dindigul Dragons side managing to match Ashwin’s batting heroics, they finished their innings at 115/9 in 20 overs.

The opposition lost early wickets and were in trouble during the chase from very early on. No one managed to score more than 16 and they huffed and puffed their way to 105/9 in 20 overs.

Ashwin brought himself on to bowl in the 8th over, conceding 24 runs in four wicketless overs. He also took the responsibility of bowling the final over of the match. The best bowling figures of the day belonged to left-arm spinner M Silambarasan, who had figures of 4/13 in three overs.

Chepauk Super GilliesDindigul DragonsR AshwinTamil Nadu Premier LeagueTNPL

Related stories

Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over
Cricketnext Staff | July 15, 2019, 5:43 PM IST

Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over

R Ashwin Bags Eight-wicket Haul for Nottinghamshire in County Championship
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 7:30 AM IST

R Ashwin Bags Eight-wicket Haul for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

Indian Players Handle Pressure Way Better Than Others: Ashwin
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 3:46 PM IST

Indian Players Handle Pressure Way Better Than Others: Ashwin

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more