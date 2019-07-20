India spinner R Ashwin has always enjoyed batting and in the ongoing season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he is captain of Dindigul Dragons, he promoted himself to number 3 and played a match-winning knock against Chepauk Super Gillies in the season opener on Friday.
He was the highest scorer in the match as his team won by 10 runs.
Ashwin scored 37 off 19 balls and smashed five boundaries, the most hit by any batsman in the match. Ashwin also hit one six, the only one of the game.
Ashwin came into bat in the second over of the day and took only two deliveries before he got going with a six and four. His attacking knock took the Dindigul Dragons score to 63/2 after 8 overs before he was out caught and bowled by Murugan Ashwin.
With no other batsman in the Dindigul Dragons side managing to match Ashwin’s batting heroics, they finished their innings at 115/9 in 20 overs.
The opposition lost early wickets and were in trouble during the chase from very early on. No one managed to score more than 16 and they huffed and puffed their way to 105/9 in 20 overs.
Ashwin brought himself on to bowl in the 8th over, conceding 24 runs in four wicketless overs. He also took the responsibility of bowling the final over of the match. The best bowling figures of the day belonged to left-arm spinner M Silambarasan, who had figures of 4/13 in three overs.
R Ashwin’s Batting Heroics Sees Side Win TNPL Season Opener
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 15, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over
Cricketnext Staff | July 10, 2019, 7:30 AM IST
R Ashwin Bags Eight-wicket Haul for Nottinghamshire in County Championship
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Indian Players Handle Pressure Way Better Than Others: Ashwin
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings