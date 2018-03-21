Rabada Bumped Me a Bit Harder Than it Looks, Says Smith After Pacer's Ban is Revoked

Rabada was found not guilty of the charge of making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Australian captain Steve Smith. He was, however, found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, an offence under Article 2.1.1 of the Code. For that he was imposed a sanction of a fine of 25% of his match fee and one demerit point. This brings the player’s demerit points to a accumulated total of 7 and he is free to play with immediate effect.
Ahead of the third Test of the series, Smith has said that Rabada bumped into him a bit 'harder' that what it seems in the TV replays but he also mentioned the fact that it is up to the ICC to come up a decision that they deem fit when something like this happens.
"I certainly think he (Rabada) bumped me a little bit harder than it actually looked on the footage. It didn’t bother me too much. I guess the emotion after you get out you don’t really …. He’s won the battle. What’s the point of over-celebrating? And getting in the face of a batter, you’ve already won the battle," Smith told reporters in Newlands.
"But they’ve obviously decided what’s deliberate contact and what’s not and apparently it wasn’t. The ICC have set the standard, haven't they? There was clearly contact out in the middle. I certainly won't be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space. I don't think that is on and part of the game. But the standard has been set," he added.
With respect to Rabada's case, judicial commissioner Michael Heron said: “The key issue is whether Mr Rabada made ‘inappropriate and deliberate physical contact’ with Mr Smith. I am not ‘comfortably satisfied’ that Mr Rabada intended to make contact and I therefore find him not guilty of the charge under 2.2.7.
"I am entitled, however, to consider whether the conduct involved constitutes a lower level offence. I consider the conduct was inappropriate, lacked respect for his fellow player and involved non-deliberate and minor contact. The actions contravened the principle that a dismissed batsman should be left alone."
First Published: March 21, 2018, 3:33 PM IST