Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

283/8 (101.0)

England trail by 214 runs, MIN. 71.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Rabada 'Excited' as South Africa Arrive in India

PTI |September 7, 2019, 5:45 PM IST

PTI |September 7, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Rabada 'Excited' as South Africa Arrive in India

The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team set foot on India on Saturday for the upcoming three-match T20 series.

"Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again," pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada tweeted.

South Africa will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam (October 2-6), Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

The team is scheduled to meet South Africa's High Commissioner in the capital on Monday and are expected to touch down to Dharamsala on September 9, six days before the first T20 International.

The squad will be led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe, filling the role after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson.

