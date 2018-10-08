Rabada, Tahir Make Significant Gain in ICC Rankings after South Africa's 3-0 Win over Zimbabwe

Loading...
While batsmen found the going tough in the three-match ODI series which hosts South Africa swept 3-0, the bowlers enjoyed a good run on helpful tracks.
Leg-spinner Tahir, who was named Player of the Series, ended with 10 wickets including a six-for in the second game in Bloemfontein. His performances helped him rise three spots on the rankings table to seventh place.
Speedster Rabada, who returned five wickets in the two games he played at an economy of just 3.66, rose three spots as well to sit on the sixth spot while Zimbabwe pacer Tendai Chatara's six wickets in the series saw him move up six places to No.45.
South African seamers Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have also made significant gains.
Phehlukwayo, who picked up five wickets in the series moved up nine slots to 35th position and Ngidi rose 19 places to reach a career-best 60th position with four wickets in two matches.
There was little to cheer for the batsmen in a series where the ball dominated for most part. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen were the only ones who showed some grit finishing as the joint top-scorers with 104 runs each from three games.
Both of them remained outside the top 100 of the rankings charts for batsmen but made gains. While Markram rose 14 places to No.115, Klaasen catapulted to 118th position on the table rising 47 places.
For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams, their top-scorer for the series with 82 runs gained eight spots to finish on No. 78 while captain Hamilton Masakadza rose three spots to No. 64.
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah still hold the top spot on the batting and bowling charts respectively.
The Zimbabwe vs South Africa series result also did not impact the team rankings with England continuing to hold the top position followed by India, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan.
First Published: October 8, 2018, 3:20 PM IST