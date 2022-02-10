RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match, February 11, 09:00 AM IST

Rajasthan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women Dream11, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Update, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Win, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 App, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 2021, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Live Streaming

RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Rajasthan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women:

In the ninth match of the Bengal T20 Blast, Rajasthan Club Women will be locking horns with Kalighat Club Women. The match will be conducted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal on February 11, Friday.

Rajasthan Club Women have featured in a total of three games so far. The team performed well in the first match as it secured a victory over Town Club Women by eight wickets. However, the team failed to continue the trend and lost the next two games to MD Sporting Club and East Bengal Club Women.

Kalighat Club Women, on the other hand, have also endured a similar fate in the league. They made a dream start by winning the first game against Aryan Club Women. However, they were beaten by East Bengal Club in the next game.

Playing the Friday match, both Rajasthan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

RAC-W vs KAC-W Telecast

RAC-W vs KAC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

RAC-W vs KAC-W Live Streaming

The Rajasthan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RAC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The Rajasthan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 11, Friday.

RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rupa Ashit Dutta

Vice-Captain- Mamatha Kisku

Suggested Playing XI for RAC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Nisha Suvenda Majhi

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Mamatha Kisku, Samayita Adhikari

All-rounders: Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Rupa Ashit Dutta

Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana

RAC-W vs KAC-W Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Club Women: Saika Ishaque, Priti Mondal, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar (c), Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Ananya Halder, Sumana Mondal, Sweety Divangshi, Dipa Das, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Mouli Manik Mandal

Kalighat Club Women: Puja Adhikary, Gouher Sultana (c), Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Debjani Saha, Ankita Mahato, Samayita Adhikari, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Anindita Nath, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Mamatha Kisku

