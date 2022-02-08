RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match, February 08, 1:00 PM IST

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Rajasthan Club Women and Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: In the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Blast, Rajasthan Club Women will be locking horns with Mohammedan Sporting Club Women. The match will be conducted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal on February 08, Tuesday.

Rajasthan Club Women announced their arrival in the tournament in style as they registered an emphatic win over Town Club Women. The team secured a victory by eight wickets as they successfully chased the score of 83 runs with 19 balls to spare. Ananya Haider was the pick of the player as he took a five-wicket haul.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, will be playing their opening match of the league against Rajasthan Club Women on Tuesday. The club has a strong squad on paper with players like Punam Soni, Swapan Paul, and Mita Paul in their line-up.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Club Women and Mohammedan Sporting Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

RAC-W vs MSC-W Telecast

RAC-W vs MSC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Live Streaming

The Rajasthan Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

The Rajasthan Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 1:00 PM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mita Paul

Vice-Captain- Rupa Ashit Dutta

Suggested Playing XI for RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas

Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Punam Soni

All-rounders: Mita Paul, Rupa Ashit Dutta

Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Janaki Sarkar

RAC-W vs MSC-W Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Club Women: Saika Ishaque, Priti Mondal, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar (c), Rupa Ashit Dutta, Mouli Manik Mandal, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Ananya Halder, Sumana Mondal, Sweety Divangshi, Dipa Das

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Priyanka Bala, Punam Soni, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Payel Vakharia, Janaki Sarkar, Tapati Paul, Ishika Barui, Anushka Paul, Swati Sah, Mita Paul

