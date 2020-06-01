Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Racism Exists in Cricket Too, Not just Football: Chris Gayle

West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle has said racism exists in cricket too

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle has said racism exists in cricket too, saying he gets the 'end of the stick' even within teams.

Gayle's comments come in the backdrop of 'Black Lives Matter' protests across United States of America after an African-American man - George Floyd - was killed having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

Gayle appealed to all to not take black people for fools, saying he has experienced racial remarks across the globe.

"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on," Gayle wrote in his Instagram story.

"Racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud," he added.

The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder along with second-degree manslaughter.

Apart from him, three other officers have been fired from the force.

The incident led to widespread protests and demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

