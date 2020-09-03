Racism Faced at Yorkshire Had Me Close to Committing Suicide: Azeem Rafiq

Former England under-19 captain Azeem Rafiq has claimed that he was targetted racially during his playing days at English county Yorkshire, which almost drove him to the brink of taking his own life.
Pakistan born Rafiq has said that club was a hub for 'institutional racism' and did nothing to change their ways.
"I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire," he told ESPNcricinfo. "I was living my family's dream as a professional cricketer, but inside I was dying. I was dreading going to work. I was in pain every day," he said.Yorkshire is yet to respond to the allegations.
"Look at the facts and figures. Look at a squad photograph. Look at the coaches. How many non-white faces do you see? Despite the ethnic diversity of the cities in Yorkshire, despite the love for the game from Asian communities, how many people from those backgrounds are making it into the first team?" asked Rafiq.
Rafiq, who no longer plays professional cricket, had to deal with several incidents because of his race.
In one of the games, a fan threw a beer at his face. When Rafiq brought it to the notice of the players, they laughed off the incident.
"The boy was given a jumper by the club, but the laughter told me what people really thought."
He also said that he faced isolation and felt that the behavior of his colleagues made him feel like an 'outsider'.
"There were times I did things to try and fit in that, as a Muslim, I now look back on and regret. I'm not proud of it at all. But as soon as I stopped trying to fit in, I was an outsider," he signed off.
Former England under-19 captain has come out and spoken about the kind of behaviour he was mated out at Yorkshire.
