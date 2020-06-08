Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Racism is Not Okay' - Jofra Archer Says People Must Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he is glad to see people speaking out against racism, citing the example of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

June 8, 2020
'Racism is Not Okay' - Jofra Archer Says People Must Speak Out Against Racial Injustice

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he is glad to see people speaking out against racism, citing the example of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The movement, which seeks to bring to light institutional and systematic mistreatment of African-Americans, came to the forefront once again after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the world.

And Archer, who was born in as well as lived in Barbados due to his mother hailing from there and has also been a victim of racist abuse in the past, believes people should not keep silent because 'racism is not okay'.

"I'm very glad the Black Lives Matter campaign has got as vocal as this. As an individual, I've always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay," he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

The England cricket team has itself embraced the spirit of diversity, with players from a variety of ethnic backgrounds forming the nucleus of the side that went on to lift the 2019 World Cup.

"We all live in the country and if you are English, you have as much right to play as anyone else. There was a picture ... of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup.

"It told you everything you need to know about our team."

