CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Rahane 108 Not Out For India A On 1st Day Of Tour Match

Ajinkya Rahane finished unbeaten on 108 as India A went to stumps at Sydneys Drummoyne Oval after the first day of a tour match against Australia A on Sunday on 237 for eight.

Rahane 108 Not Out For India A On 1st Day Of Tour Match

SYDNEY: Ajinkya Rahane finished unbeaten on 108 as India A went to stumps at Sydneys Drummoyne Oval after the first day of a tour match against Australia A on Sunday on 237 for eight.

The match features many of the players expected to take part in the four-test series beginning in Adelaide on Dec. 17 and continuing in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the next month.

The right-handed Rahane was consistent throughout his 227-ball innings, fighting through a tough period early before driving superbly through the covers and cutting when given width.

Tipped as a captain in waiting, Rahane could well take skipper Virat Kohlis spot at No. 4 once Kohli leaves after the Adelaide day-night test for the birth of his first child.

James Pattinson, meanwhile, finished with figures of 3-58 for Australia A, claiming the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandra Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara. Travis Head and Michael Neser took two wickets each.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches