Rahane 108 Not Out For India A On 1st Day Of Tour Match

SYDNEY: Ajinkya Rahane finished unbeaten on 108 as India A went to stumps at Sydneys Drummoyne Oval after the first day of a tour match against Australia A on Sunday on 237 for eight.

The match features many of the players expected to take part in the four-test series beginning in Adelaide on Dec. 17 and continuing in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the next month.

The right-handed Rahane was consistent throughout his 227-ball innings, fighting through a tough period early before driving superbly through the covers and cutting when given width.

Tipped as a captain in waiting, Rahane could well take skipper Virat Kohlis spot at No. 4 once Kohli leaves after the Adelaide day-night test for the birth of his first child.

James Pattinson, meanwhile, finished with figures of 3-58 for Australia A, claiming the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandra Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara. Travis Head and Michael Neser took two wickets each.

